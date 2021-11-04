NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A two-alarm fire struck a large apartment complex off Route 1 late Thursday night.
The blaze was reported as multiple units on fire about 10:50 p.m. at the Royal Park Apartments at 65 East Washington St. (Route 1) near Route 120.
The three-story building was evacuated, and the fire was reported extinguished at about 11:10 p.m., fire officials said.
It appears the fire was mostly confined to exterior balconies but firefighters checked for extension into the building.
Rescue personnel treated one person for an injury.
Apartment occupants were allowed back into the building about 12:30 a.m.
The Red Cross was notified to help one family.
The building and electrical inspectors were also notified.
Attleboro, Foxboro and Plainville firefighters assisted at the fire scene and firefighters from Norton, Cumberland and Woonsocket, R.I. covered the Elm Street station headquarters.
The apartment complex has 224 units and was built in 1970.
The Sun Chronicle will have further updates on this breaking story on this website and in the Saturday/Sunday weekend printed edition.
