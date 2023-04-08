PLAINVILLE -- A 2 1/2-story home was damaged Saturday morning by a fire that appeared to be focused on solar panels on the roof.
The fire was reported about 11 a.m. at 4 Nancys Way, which is off West Bacon Street and near Heather Hill Country Club.
Firefighters extinguished flames in the the attic and then the solar panels.
The blaze was reported out about 11:30 a.m.
North Attleboro and Wrentham firefighters helped at the scene as did a Bellingham ambulance.
The Mansfield rehab unit also responded to the fire, and the town's building inspector was also summoned.
Foxboro firefighters covered the fire station.
