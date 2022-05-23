ATTLEBORO -- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a triple-decker apartment on Fourth Street just after midnight.
The fire started on the third-floor porch and then spread inside to a wall and a ceiling before firefighters knocked down the flames, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
The damage was mostly confined to outside the house, according to the fire chief.
There was no immediate word on injuries and Lachance said he did not have an estimate on the cost to repair the damage.
