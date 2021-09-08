NORTON — A Labor Day fire that destroyed 10 trash trucks parked at the Waste Management facility on Hill Street hasn’t caused any delays in collections, the company says.
The Norton location serves 14 communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Franklin.
Garrett Trierweiler, director of public affairs for Waste Management in Massachusetts, said Wednesday that everything has been running on schedule.
Damage from the fire was estimated by officials at up to $5 million, including the value of the trucks and the cost of cleanup.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 6 a.m. Monday and sounded a second alarm that brought help from several area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield.
The trucks were parked close to one another and it appears one truck ignited and fire spread to the others, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
Firefighters were at the scene for several hours. They moved some trucks and many others were spared damage.
State Department of Environmental Protection representatives responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by local fire officials and the state fire marshal’s office.
Keene speculated it could have been ashes in one truck’s garbage, but the truck where the fire started was so burned out he said the cause probably will be undetermined.
The Waste Management site also has a fueling depot and maintenance garage.
