SEEKONK -- Firefighters battled both heat and flames while extinguishing a blaze that broke out Tuesday morning at a vacant house on Pond Street near the Attleboro line.
The bulk of the fire in the 2 1/2-story house was extinguished in about 40 minutes, Fire Chief David Rave said.
One firefighter was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro due to heat exhaustion, according to the chief.
The cause of the 7:15 a.m. blaze is under investigation by local firefighters and the state Fire Marshal’s office.
Temperatures were already near 80 degrees with high humidity around the time the fire was reported.
Crews were rotated as they fought the fire to avoid injury or heat exhaustion, Rave said.
The fire was already busting out of the first floor when the first crew arrived.
“They had heavy fire on the first floor,” Rave said. “It was coming out of two windows on the first floor.”
The fire had already spread to the second floor and reached the attic as crews attacked from outside the building, Rave said.
The house, which appeared dilapidated with vegetation growing on the front, has been vacant for about 20 years, according to a neighbor.
It is across from the intersection of Marion Street and not in the town’s water district.
Rave said firefighters had to lay 1,000 feet of hose to the nearest hydrant on Central Avenue for an engine truck and used two Rehoboth tanker trucks to supply water to a Seekonk ladder truck.
Busy Central Avenue (Route 152) was closed as was Pond Street, which was lined with fire trucks from Attleboro, Rehoboth, Pawtucket, Swansea and North Attleboro.
The fire was reported by Darlene Jones, who lives across the street at 71 Pond St.
She said her husband Erskine was mowing the lawn and called her on his cellphone from outside the house to tell her to call 911.
“He wanted to mow the lawn before it got too hot. I had just made breakfast for my daughter, eggs whites and fruit, when he called. I was on the couch drinking coffee,” Jones, 47, said.
Jones, who grew up on the street, said the house has been vacant for about two decades. She said it was surrounded by heavy smoke before firefighters arrived.
Jones said firefighters extinguished a smaller fire at the house last August and she was told they found a mattress in the building.
She said she and her husband remodeled their home in 2012 and hope the burned house will now have to be torn down.
About 20 local firefighters responded to the blaze in addition to mutual aid.
Norton and East Providence crews covered the town’s fire stations.
