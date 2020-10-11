WRENTHAM — Firefighters from multiple towns spent most of Sunday battling a large brush fire that fire officials believe was burning most of the previous night.
Fire Chief Antonio Marino said crews spent most of Sunday battling a brush fire in a densely wooded area off of Green Street.
He said three to four acres of brush burned, and he believes a dirt bike without a flame arrestor may have caused the fire.
But, while dirt bikes could have been the cause, those same dirt bikes, he said may have kept the fire from spreading. Marino explained there is a dirt bike track that helped keep the flames at bay.
The lack of rain caused the fire to get deep into the ground, the chief said. He said firefighters will be chasing this particular brush fire for days to come.
Marino said crews and equipment from Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk, Foxboro and the state forest in Hopkinton assisted at the scene.
Due to the red flag days caused by lack of rain this year, frustrated homeowners don’t understand why they can’t use fire pits for cooking, the chief said, but the dry conditions have kept firefighters all over the region busy chasing brush fires.
While rain is forecast to arrive this week, he said it won’t be enough to help with brush fires.
The property owner also helped with firefighting efforts by bringing in a bulldozer and cutting in paths for firefighters to use to bring in hoses, Marino said.
While crews were fighting the fire, fire crews were called to a serious motorcycle crash on West Street at Wampum Corners.
He said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken by a Franklin ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.
