NORTON -- Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze in an old mill building on Barrows Street in the Barrowsville section of town.
It's known locally as the Tweave Building, an old textile mill. It was called in shortly before 5 p.m.
Several area fire departments have responded to the scene.
The Sun Chronicle will have more information on the fire as it develops.
