MANSFIELD — Firefighters carried a hunter a half-mile out of the Great Woods after he fell out of a tree stand and wounded his ankle.
The hunter, a 59-year-old Cumberland resident, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said Tuesday.
The accident was reported just before 2:15 p.m. Monday in the Great Woods behind the area of 440 School St.
The man injured his right ankle after falling 10 feet from the tree stand to the ground, according to the chief.
It took about a half-hour for eight firefighters to carry the victim out of the woods in a mesh basket to an ambulance, Desrosiers said.
