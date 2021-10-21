NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A fire that started accidentally in a dumpster at a Route 1 auto dealership was extinguished Wednesday before it spread to the building.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Thursday he was driving in the area when he saw smoke billowing on Route 1 in the area of Orne Street, where the dealership was located.
The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and kept it contained to the dumpster, Coleman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.