FOXBORO — Firefighters extinguished a one-acre brush fire over the weekend deep in the woods off Granite Street in the area of Sunset Lake.
The fire was reported about 8:30 p.m. Saturday by two youths on kayaks. Firefighters had to extend 400 to 500 feet of hose line to get access to the fire at the top of a hill, fire Capt. Andrew Puntini said Monday.
Once firefighters reached the blaze, it took about 15 minutes to knock down the fire and about another hour to wet the area down to prevent the fire from re-igniting, Puntini said.
Firefighters returned about 6 a.m. to continue wetting down the hot spots in the area and to remove equipment left overnight for safety reasons, Puntini said.
The cause of the fire was unknown but did not appear to be suspicious, according to the fire captain.
The area was dry from the lack of rain, which is expected to end Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday with the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias.
The National Weather Service in Taunton on Monday issued at tropical storm warning with wind gusts of 40 mph possible and about an inch of rain predicted. Localized flooding is also possible, according to the weather service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.