mansfield fire truck

Firefighters responded to separate brush fires Monday in Mansfield, Norton and North Attleboro, one of which that melted the vinyl siding of a house causing up to $15,000 in damage.

In Mansfield, firefighters quickly doused a brush fire on South Walnut Street about 11:50 a.m. before it could spread to two homes and a nearby shed.

