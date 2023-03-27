Firefighters responded to separate brush fires Monday in Mansfield, Norton and North Attleboro, one of which that melted the vinyl siding of a house causing up to $15,000 in damage.
In Mansfield, firefighters quickly doused a brush fire on South Walnut Street about 11:50 a.m. before it could spread to two homes and a nearby shed.
The fire was reported by a homeowner, whose quick call helped keep the fire from reaching the homes and shed, Deputy Fire Chief John Terry said.
The fire burned grass between two homes on the street, which is a dead end off West Street, before it was extinguished, Terry said.
In Norton, firefighters responded about 2:10 p.m. to a brush fire in the area of 338 South Worcester St. that threatened a shed about 50 feet away. They put the blaze out in about 20 minutes.
About an hour later, firefighters were called out to another small fire in the area of 24 South Worcester St.
In North Attleboro, firefighters were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a brush fire on Mendon Road that melted the vinyl siding at the back of a house, causing between $10,000 to $15,000 in damage, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The fire did not spread inside the house although some smoke went into the attic, according to Coleman.
A neighbor's fence was also damaged but no one was hurt.
The homeowner was burning in his back yard and did not have a permit when the fire "got away from him," Coleman said.
The blaze was extinguished in about 20 minutes. Attleboro and Plainville covered the fire stations.
Area firefighters say the lack of rain and winter snowfall has created dry ground conditions this spring, increasing the risk of brush fires.
Last week, Wrentham and Norfolk firefighters fought a one-quarter acre brush fire between Archer and Depot streets in Wrentham.
