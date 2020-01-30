FOXBORO -- Firefighters extinguished a one-acre brush fire on Interstate 95 South between Interstate 495 and Route 140 Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was burning in the median and was extinguished quickly, according to fire officials.
The high speed lane was closed for about 45 minutes while fire engines parked on the highway and performed overhauling operations. Foxboro and Mansfield firefighters responded to the scene.
