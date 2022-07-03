MANSFIELD -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that started in the kitchen of a home on Angell Street Saturday afternoon.
The fire started in the oven at 39 Angell St. and spread to the cabinets and ceiling before it was knocked down about 4 p.m., according to fire officials.
The fire damage was limited to the kitchen of the 1 ½-story house and no injuries were reported.
Local firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Foxboro. An Attleboro ambulance responded to the scene and firefighters from Easton and Wrentham covered the East Street fire station.
The Mansfield Emergency Management agency and electric department also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police closed Angell Street between North Main and Senecal streets while firefighters were at the scene.