NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters are investigating whether a dog caused a small fire Tuesday morning at a Route 1 hotel.
The fire was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at the Pineapple Inn where an alert person called 911 to report smoke coming from a room, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The call allowed firefighters to respond quickly enough to douse the fire with an extinguisher.
The two people renting the room had left for work just prior to the fire and the smoke alarms inside were not sounding, Coleman said.
The fire was caused by accident from a burner on the stove.
Firefighters are investigating whether a dog may have hit the controls, turning the burner on, or whether it was inadvertently left on.
The damage was limited to a kitchenette, where the fire spread to kitchen cabinets before it was put out, Coleman said.
There was mostly just smoke damage to the room thanks to the quick call to firefighters, according to the fire chief.
No other units were affected by the fire.
“We got lucky this morning,” Coleman said.
The two residents were able to move to another room but the Red Cross responded to assist them with clothing and other immediate needs.
No injuries were reported.
