SEEKONK -- Heat a wood stove pipe ignited a small fire Wednesday morning on the roof of an industrial building on Old Fall River Road.
The fire at American Granite Creations, 80 Old Fall River Road, was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported, officials said.
It was reported about 8:35 a.m. and burned the wood flashing at the roof line and part of the roof decking around the pipe, fire Capt. Michael Bourque said.
The fire caused minimal damage, he said.
Rehoboth and Swansea firefighters assisted at the scene because there was a fire alarm at the Old Grist Mill Tavern on Fall River Avenue shortly after the call, according to the fire captain.
There was no fire at the Grist Mill.
East Providence and Rehoboth firefighters also responded to the Grist Mill, Bourque said.
American Granite Creations makes kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities in addition to granite steps and outdoor patios.
Old Fall River Road is off Route 6 near the Rehoboth line.
