MANSFIELD -- Firefighters doused a dumpster fire Thursday morning at the Mansfield Green Recycling Park, across the street from fire headquarters on East Street.
The fire erupted about 10:50 a.m. in a dumpster containing scrap metal, old lawn mowers and other metal recyclable materials, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
Workers were crushing the contents of the dumpster when the fire ignited, possibly from a spark that ignited fuel in a lawn mower, he said.
A column of flame rose about 10 feet above the container, sending black smoke in the air.
It took firefighters using water with foam about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters had to break apart the crushed contents to completely put out the fire, Desrosiers said.
The park at 499 East St. was not open to the public at the time.
Workers were crushing the contents of the dumpster to ship it out of the park. No one was injured.