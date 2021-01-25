NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A family had to flee their home early Monday morning after fire ignited in a wall behind a chimney and flooring.
The fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. at a Colonial-style home at 11 Village Way by the homeowners, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The couple smelled smoke and discovered smoke coming out of a bathroom wall, which was between the bathroom and a living room with the chimney, the fire chief said.
They called 911 and evacuated the home with their children.
There were no injuries and the family will still be able to live in the house while repairs are made.
A preliminary estimate of the damage was about $50,000, according to the fire chief.
The fire was under control in about 20 minutes but firefighters remained on the scene for 2 1/2 hours making sure the fire did not spread and conducting overhaul operations, Coleman said.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation but was traced to the chimney. It was in use all day Sunday and had a crack in the mortar.
“The chimney was so hot it was still throwing off steam three hours after the fire,” Coleman said.
Chimney fires are common during the winter because they are being used more often. Coleman said they should be checked and maintained periodically by a licensed professional.
Cumberland and Attleboro firefighters responded to the scene to assist local firefighters.
Foxboro and Mansfield firefighters and Cumberland emergency medical services covered the fire station.
Mansfield Emergency Management Agency workers and the Providence Canteen truck also responded to the fire scene.
