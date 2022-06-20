MANSFIELD -- Firefighters doused a smoky blaze at a recycling company in the Cabot Business Park Monday afternoon.
The fire was contained to a machine and bails of cardboard at Miller Recycling Corp. at 73 Plymouth St., down the road from the Plymouth Street fire station.
The fire was reported knocked down in about 20 minutes but firefighters conducted extensive overhauling operations for about 1 1/2 hours.
Smoke from the fire, which was reported shortly before 2 p.m., was cleared from the warehouse in about 50 minutes.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Plainville, Easton, Foxboro, Attleboro and Norton firefighters assisted either at the scene or covering the town's two fire stations.
Mansfield Emergency Management officials also responded to the scene to assist firefighters.