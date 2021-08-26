MANSFIELD -- Firefighters extinguished a smoky machine fire early Thursday morning at a lumber company on Norfolk Street in the Cabot Business Park.
The fire at National Lumber at 90 Norfolk St. was confined to a large air compression machine and was put out quickly, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
However, the warehouse portion of the building -- which was not open for business at the time -- was filled with smoke, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters used the Bridgewater fire department’s air boat to fan the smoke out of the building.
Firefighters responded to the business after receiving an alarm just before 4 a.m. and were at the scene for about 2 1/2 hours to clear smoke from the building, Desrosiers said.
The fire chief said the fire was caused by a malfunction in the air compression machine.
No injuries were reported.
The building also houses a paint and home products store which was not affected by the fire. The company was able to open for business.
Foxboro and Norton firefighters assisted at the scene and Easton and Plainville firefighters covered the town’s fire stations.
