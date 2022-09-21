WRENTHAM -- Firefighters extinguished a blaze Wednesday morning that engulfed the cabs of two tractor-trailer trucks parked at a Route 1 truck stop.
Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the truck stop across the highway from the Interstate Travel Plaza at 580 Washington St.
They knocked down the fire in about 15 to 20 minutes but remained on scene for overhaul operations.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Local firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Norfolk and Plainville.
Police shut down Route 1 between Madison and Thurston streets for a short period of time.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.