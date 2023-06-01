NORTON -- Norton, Rehoboth and state firefighters extinguished a two-acre brush fire deep in woods off Plain Street Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of 246 Plain St. and was under control in about a half-hour, officials said.
Firefighters had to call Rehoboth for a tanker truck to help supply water because the blaze was so deep into the woods, fire Capt. Eric Tynan said.
A state forestry truck also responded to help firefighters.
The wind was blowing the flames away from nearby homes so they were ever threatened by the fire and no one was injured fighting the blaze, Tynan said.
Firefighters used three hose lines and had the blaze under control in about a half-hour. However, they remained on the scene for about two hours wetting down the area, Tynan said.
Dry weather and ground conditions have contributed to several brush fires throughout the area so far this spring.
Firefighters may get a break with the forecast calling for rain this weekend, beginning with a thunderstorm Friday night. There is a chance of showers Saturday and early next week into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Norton.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.