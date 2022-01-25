ATTLEBORO -- A blaze that displaced eight people Monday night was accidental but investigators are still trying to pinpoint a cause.
The 6:40 p.m. fire at a multi-family house at 38-40 Orange St. caused an estimated $200,000 damage but no residents or firefighters were injured, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
The Red Cross assisted the residents displaced from the dwelling, including three children.
The stubborn fire was confined to the second-floor but there was smoke, heat and water damage throughout the building, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said.
The fire started in a second-floor apartment where a couple and their three young children were living, Birch said.
The husband noticed a bright light in the bathroom ceiling and flames in a two-foot void space between the ceiling and roof.
Shortly afterward, the wife spotted fire above a light in the hallway and called 911, Birch said.
“Our guys found heavy smoke on the second floor and fire in the ceiling,” Birch said.
The fire moved through a two-foot void space between the ceiling and roof, where firefighters cut holes to vent the smoke.
The older construction of the building and roof made gaining access to the flames in the void space difficult, Birch said.
Despite the difficulty, firefighters worked aggressively to knock down the fire to prevent flames from spreading to the rest of the home.
“It took two hours to bring under control,” Birch said.
The exact cause remains under investigation but fire officials are eying whether an electrical issue may have ignited the flames, Birch said.
“We’re looking at a number of things,” he added.
In addition to the family on the second floor, there were two people living in apartments on the first floor and one person in a basement apartment, Birch said.
The residents were able to get safely out of the house.
Seekonk and North Attleboro firefighters covered fire stations for other emergencies.