WRENTHAM – Firefighters from four towns fought a large brush fire off East Street (Route 140) for a few hours Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the area of 820 East St.
Police detoured traffic at Route 1 and Thurston Street while firefighters from Wrentham, Plainville, Foxboro and Norfolk battled the blaze.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
