NORTON -- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 1-acre blaze over the weekend on an island in the Norton Reservoir.
The fire, on the largest of the five islands on the reservoir, was reported about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said Monday.
Firefighters used a fire department boat to get to the island and put the blaze out in about 1 1/2 hours, Keene said.
