North Attleboro fire truck

 NORTH ATTLEBORO FIRE DEPARTMENT

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters on Tuesday mitigated a leak from a heating oil tank in the basement of a Fales Road home until a hazardous waste crew arrived.

Firefighters were called to the home about 6:45 a.m. when the owners noticed the leak, Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chabot said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.