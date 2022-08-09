NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters on Tuesday mitigated a leak from a heating oil tank in the basement of a Fales Road home until a hazardous waste crew arrived.
Firefighters were called to the home about 6:45 a.m. when the owners noticed the leak, Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chabot said.
“Fortunately, the couple was home,” Chabot said.
He said it’s difficult to estimate how much oil leaked but it was at least 10 gallons. Firefighters contained the leak and collected oil into a barrel.
Clean Harbors, a licensed hazardous waste cleaning company, arrived about 11:15 a.m. to clean and pump out the oil.
The state Department of Environmental Protection was notified because the leak was at least 10 gallons, Chabot said.
