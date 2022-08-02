NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters doused a half-acre brush fire off Plain Street Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke.
Plainville firefighters assisted.
Firefighters had the fire under control fairly quickly but remained on the scene to wet the ground down to prevent it from reigniting.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The area is in a severe drought, leaving the ground is extremely dry.
Police from North Attleboro and Mansfield blocked the road, which runs from West Street in Mansfield to Route 152 in North Attleboro near the Plainville line.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
