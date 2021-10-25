WRENTHAM -- Rescue crews carried a dirt biker hundreds of yards over hilly terrain in Wrentham State Forest over the weekend after the rider was injured in an accident.
Passersby walking trails in the 1,000-acre forest came upon the biker about 3:15 p.m. Sunday and called 911.
One person stayed with the victim while the second went out of the forest to meet police Sgt. Barry McGrath and lead rescue officials to the victim using GPS coordinates, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said Monday.
Firefighters carried the victim up hilly terrain for about 300 yards to a four-wheel utility terrain vehicle supplied by the Plainville Fire Department, the chief said.
“The terrain was fairly difficult,” Marino said..
The UTV has a flatbed used to carry injured people. Firefighters drove the victim about a mile out to an ambulance on Taunton Street, according to the chief.
The victim suffered injuries to his lower body and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Marino said.
The entire operation lasted about 90 minutes from the time of the 911 call to the victim’s arrival at the hospital, he added.
Plainville firefighters assisted local firefighters with the rescue.
The accident is under investigation by state Environmental Police.
The state forest consists of over 1,000 acres of minimally developed area. The gravel parking area on Taunton Street leads to miles of weaving trails and dirt roads, according to the state website.
Trails are open for hiking, mountain biking, and cross-country skiing. Additionally there is a designated loop trail for off-roading on motorcycles.
The park also offers access to the Warner Trail, a 30-mile hiking trail that travels through Norfolk County down to Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.