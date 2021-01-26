WRENTHAM — Working in frigid temperatures, firefighters prevented a runaway brush fire from getting to a barn on East Street Monday afternoon.
Fire Chief Tony Marino said Tuesday the fire came within 10 feet of the barn at 820 East St., where firefighters were called about 1:30 p.m.
A resident at the home on the property suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the fire chief.
The brush fire took about two hours to completely extinguished in 17-degree weather and required help from firefighters from Foxboro, Plaiinville and Norfolk, Marino said.
The fire, which ultimately burned just under an acre, spread from a barrel where the resident had a fire and then spread into nearby woods before it was put out, Marino said.
“It got out into the field and away it went,” Marino said.
The fire chief praised the crew for preventing the blaze from reaching the barn.
“They did a great job,” Marino said.
Police had to close East Street (Route 140) in the area of the fire and detour traffic for about two hours because firefighters had to tap hydrants on the street for a water supply, according to the fire chief.
