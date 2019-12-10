ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters cleared a low level of carbon monoxide Tuesday afternoon from the basement of the downtown Santander Bank.
Crews responded to the bank at Bank and Park streets about 2 p.m. and vented the poisonous gas and "dirty air" from the basement, District Fire Chief David Charest said.
The problem arose when the power went out and the heating and ventilation system shut down, which meant the air could not be circulated out of the building, Charest said.
The power failure was caused by an earlier utility fire in a manhole at Bank and Sanford streets, which is near the bank, he said.
National Grid initially responded to the fire about 9 a.m. but other complications developed after repairs were made, Charest said.
Bank Street was closed between Park and Sanford streets while firefighters were at the scene, and remained closed late into the afternoon.
