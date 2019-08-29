NORTH ATTLEBORO — A parade of fire vehicles made its way past the town fire headquarters Thursday as Chief Michael Brousseau was honored on his last day at work.
His colleagues from neighboring communities formed the parade at the same time a reception for him was being held in the fire station.
Brousseau, 54, who has been with the fire department for 33 years, said he decided now was the time to leave while he still had his health.
He said he and his wife Sharon are planning a big trip to Hawaii and travel is on the agenda for the foreseeable future — that and spending time with his two children and two grandchildren.
Although he spent his entire career in the fire department, Brousseau said he did not grow up as a boy dreaming of being a firefighter.
He said he actually wanted to be an artist, but ended up in the Coast Guard and then the fire department instead.
Firefighting has completely changed during his career, he said, as ambulance services have replaced battling blazes as the bulk of the department’s work.
Starting out, the department had one ambulance that might make one run a day.
Today, the two ambulances are constantly on the go while fires have become less frequent.
He said fire prevention efforts, smoke alarms, sprinklers and stricter building codes have greatly decreased the number of big fires.
Town Council President Keith Lapointe praised Brousseau’s service to the town, saying North Attleboro was lucky to have him.
“Chief Brousseau has been a model of class and quite literally demonstrates constant grace under fire. It has been a pleasure working with him the past several year,” Lapointe said.
Christopher Coleman will succeed Brousseau as chief.
