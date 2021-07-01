FOXBORO — With bad weather expected, Patriot Place has postponed its fireworks display from Friday night to Saturday, July 24.
“With severe weather in the forecast and in the best interest of the safety of our guests and employees, we have decided to postpone the annual fireworks display,” Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said Thursday.
Patriot Place’s Summer Stage will feature live entertainment July 24 before the evening culminates in a fireworks show beginning at about 9:15 p.m.
The fireworks show will now kick off opening week of the New England Patriots training camp, with the team’s first public practice of the year scheduled for Wednesday, July 28.
For a full schedule and additional details, visit www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/.
