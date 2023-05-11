ATTLEBORO — There won’t be fireworks on the 4th of July, but there will be some on Labor Day weekend, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone says.
The fireworks will take place on Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. with a rain date of Sept. 3 at Hayward Field.
ATTLEBORO — There won’t be fireworks on the 4th of July, but there will be some on Labor Day weekend, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone says.
The fireworks will take place on Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. with a rain date of Sept. 3 at Hayward Field.
DeSimone said organizers still need to raise $44,000 to cover the cost.
To do that, letters requesting donations are being sent out to businesses around the city.
“We are very grateful for any donations from the community as we look forward to bringing our city residents together for this fantastic event,” she said.
Any business or individual who donates $300 or more will have their names placed on the fireworks sponsors’ banner to be displayed at Balfour Riverwalk during September and October.
Checks made payable to Attleboro Fireworks Fund can be mailed to Fireworks Fund, 77 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
Cash donations can be dropped off in collection bins at City Hall.
Those with questions can call 508-223-2222, ext. 3181 or email council@cityofattleboro.us
To check for a rain-out go to Channel 98 or the city’s website at cityofattleboro.us
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
