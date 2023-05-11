Attleboro Fireworks
Fireworks explode above Hayward Field in Attleboro last July 1.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — There won’t be fireworks on the 4th of July, but there will be some on Labor Day weekend, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone says.

The fireworks will take place on Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. with a rain date of Sept. 3 at Hayward Field.

