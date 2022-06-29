ATTLEBORO — Fireworks return to Attleboro for the Fourth of July weekend on Friday.
The display, which has been cancelled for the last two years due to coronavirus concerns, will burst forth at 9 p.m. at Hayward Field off North Avenue.
The rain date is July 5.
There will be plenty to enjoy prior to the 9 p.m. show.
Music will be provided by DJ Nate Adams.
Food will be provided by a host of vendors including Del’s Lemonade, Palagi Brothers Ice Cream, Not Your Average Popcorn, Reds Street Kitchen of Rhode Island (BBQ), Mings Asian Street Food of Rhode Island and The Burgundian restaurant of Attleboro.
Also present will be New England Novelty with balloons and other items for sale.
The McCleron family of Attleboro will perform the National Anthem.
Parking
There is no parking at the field this year due to safety concerns surrounding fireworks debris. However, handicap parking will be available in front of the field.
Parking at the industrial park across from Hayward is allowed, but only in certain parking lots with others blocking their driveways.
Part of the lot at Bishop Feehan High School will be open for parking with the school blocking the areas where parking is not allowed.
Stobbs Drive and the school lot near the tennis courts will be open.
Those who want to park in the industrial lot need to get there before 5 p.m. because North Avenue will close at the intersections of West Street and Stobbs Drive at that time.
Pets and illegal fireworks will not be permitted at Hayward.
Service dogs are permitted.
Spatcher Pool, which is adjacent to Hayward, will be closed during the event.
Officials are asking drivers to exit carefully when the event is over because of the heavy pedestrian traffic on North Avenue after the show.
There are strict routes for departure and the police will be on hand to keep things moving.