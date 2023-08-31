PAWTUCKET — A pyrotechnic farewell for McCoy Stadium, longtime home of the PawSox, is set for 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Free activities will start at 3 p.m. with live music, family-friendly activities and games on the field — such as face painting, a bouncy house and crafts — and food trucks in the parking lot.
The event had originally been scheduled July 3, but as with many other locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, fireworks were postponed due to the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms at that time.
The event was again put off two weeks later due to rain.
Attleboro didn’t have fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday this year, and hopes to hold Labor Day weekend fireworks also fizzled out.
Baseball games at McCoy Stadium ended when the PawSox, the Boston Red Sox main minor league team, moved three years ago to a new stadium in Worcester. Post-game fireworks were a big part of many PawSox games over the years.
Sunday’s show is being called “McCoy’s Final Inning,” since it will be the last fireworks display and public event at the 80-year-old stadium, which will be replaced by a new high school.
About 3,000 people will be able to watch the fireworks display on the field.
Those who wish to do so must pick up a free wristband at a table near the entrance, which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4 p.m.