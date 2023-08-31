pawsox fireworks3

The PawSox mascots watch a fireworks display at McCoy Stadium in 2017.

 PAWSOX

PAWTUCKET — A pyrotechnic farewell for McCoy Stadium, longtime home of the PawSox, is set for 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Free activities will start at 3 p.m. with live music, family-friendly activities and games on the field — such as face painting, a bouncy house and crafts — and food trucks in the parking lot.