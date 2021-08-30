MANSFIELD — The state’s highest court Monday issued a pair of rulings in favor of a company that wants to build a marijuana dispensary on West Street in the Cabot Business Park.
The state Supreme Judicial Court ruled CommCan Inc. can build the retail dispensary at 611 West St. despite opposition from an abutter and the town.
The court said the state law legalizing recreational marijuana sales in 2017 preempted a previously enacted municipal bylaw that permitted only non-profit medical marijuana dispensaries for the location.
The SJC upheld rulings on the dispute in the state Land Court and in Bristol County Superior Court.
Both courts ruled in favor of CommCan and Ellen Realty Trust, the owner of the property.
“We’re gratified that the SJC found in our favor just as we were gratified that the trial courts ruled in our favor,” said Jason Talerman, a Millis lawyer who argued the cases on behalf of CommCan, it’s president, Ellen Rosenfeld, and the realty trust.
When asked by The Sun Chronicle about future plans for the site, Talerman said the company still wants to develop the property for the sale of marijuana.
“We want to engage with the town as to the scope and type of business,” he said.
The lawyer said one of the rulings left open the possibility of the sale of both recreational and medical marijuana sales.
“We’re looking forward to having those discussions with the town,” Talerman said.
The SJC rulings came after at least a five-year bid by CommCan to develop the site in Mansfield amid shifting attitudes and laws regarding medical and recreational marijuana sales.
CommCan was granted a special permit by the town in 2016 and a provisional license by the state Department of Public Health to operate only a non-profit medicinal marijuana business on the land.
An abutter, West Street Associates, filed a lawsuit at the superior court and the company stopped construction plans because the litigation stymied financing for the project.
Before the matter went to trial, voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana and legislation was enacted to govern the distribution of medical and recreational marijuana.
CommCan then wanted offer recreational sales after town meeting amended its bylaws in 2018 to allow them in a special zoning district off School Street.
In 2019, CommCan wanted to meet about its plans to convert to recreational sales but the town declined since the location was not zoned for recreational sales, according to the court.
CommCan won a ruling before the state Land Court, which the town appealed, and won in superior court against West Street Associates, which appealed.
The SJC handed down two 10-page unanimous decisions written by Chief Justice Kimberly Budd.
Commcan operates a recreational and medical marijuana dispensary in Millis and a medical dispensary in Southboro.
