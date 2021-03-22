ATTLEBORO
Got stress?
Silly question.
Everyone’s got stress — a lot or a little.
And now there’s a new opportunity to relieve that stress along with anxiety and depression.
It’s a new business called S.O.M. (State of Mind) Vibes Studio LLC at 5 Park St. founded by Monique Jacobs, a 2008 graduate of Attleboro High School.
And it’s the first business to open as a result of a contest run by the city to lure entrepreneurs into its downtown, now undergoing an ambitious revitalization effort.
Jacobs uses art and music to help people express what’s within in a way they may not be able to do in words.
And once that’s out, people are better able to cope, she said.
The goal is to connect thoughts and emotions and to tap into the unconscious mind.
“It reveals something,” Jacobs said of her art and music therapy. “It reveals your subconscious mind, that’s what you are capturing. It comes out and you are able to deal with it.”
Her clients do that with paint or even by doodling as they converse in a talk therapy session.
Clients can paint how they feel in a variety of ways, whether its throwing paint in an array of colors at a canvas, rolling around in paint on canvas, using a brush or using spray paint for graffiti art.
Music to paint by is chosen by the client.
Almost anything goes.
Jacobs, the mother of two young boys and a Mansfield resident, is certified by the National Council for Behavioral Health as a “therapeutic art life coach.”
She was one of the five winners in last year’s downtown business contest run by Attleboro’s economic development office and backed by a $50,000 Urban Agenda Grant issued by the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
All contestants got business training and had to submit a business plan.
Jacobs won the second place prize and $10,000 to help get her business off the ground.
She said “expressive art” sessions for individuals or groups, which is what she offers, helped her when she was suffering from stress, anxiety and depression.
When someone is anxious or depressed, the mind becomes cluttered and thoughts and feelings are not connected, she said.
Painting to one’s choice of music helps get those feelings out and connect them with thoughts.
The walls of her shop are lined with her own and some clients’ expressive art, and each work has a story behind it.
And the art, colorful and attractive, is for sale.
Jacobs said when she was struggling with anxiety and depression she could not find someone who could help her and turned to art, music and motivational videos.
And now she hopes to pass that experience along to her clients.
“I’ve experienced it so I know what (anxiety and depression) is like,” she said. “Most professionals tell you things from a book, but I have experienced it so I can relate better.”
Other shops scheduled to open in the near future include first place winner Maliza Boonbarwornrattanakul’s Everything Bagels, a New York-style bagel shop.
Third-place winner Donna Madsen will open a shop called Tea You Later, which is described as “a tea-centric café and bakery.”
Fourth- and fifth-place winners are Lauren Clark and Corey Graney, who will open a salon and fitness studio called Fit to Shine, and Salina Chowdhury will open Total Modesty, a clothing store described as “a boutique for fashionable and modest apparel.”
