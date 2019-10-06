MANSFIELD -- From the Ferris wheel to the beer garden and the food and craft vendors in between, the inaugural Fall Festival at Fulton Pond on Friday and Saturday brought hundreds of local residents together for an event that one patron described as “what makes small-town life appealing.”
The festive atmosphere extended from the wooded area around Fulton Pond to Rumford Avenue, which was closed to through traffic. The event also featured live music from Second Wind and The Blue F.O.'s, llamas from Dandy Acres Farm, and tours of Copeland House.
On Friday night, the town had its own version of Providence's Waterfire with small lighted floating barges.
The event, which also showcased the reconstruction efforts at Fulton Pond, was the first time Mansfield had held its own town-sponsored event on a large scale, and Town Manager Kevin Dumas was thrilled at the turnout and response.
During his tenure as the mayor of Attleboro, Dumas had been involved with the city's Expo for the Senses with Fall Festival event organizer Dianne Falk, who said she and Dumas wanted to recreate that kind of festivity for Mansfield.
“This is the foundation for other events we can do throughout the town,” Dumas said.
Beth Royale of Mansfield brought her 8-year-old son Frankie and 3-year-old daughter Lucy to the event.
“I love it. They should definitely do something like this again,” Royale said.
Royale, like dozens of other patrons, appreciated the family-friendly atmosphere that provided an opportunity to socialize and even get to know new people, such as Troy and Laura DiMauro, who moved to Mansfield six months ago with their 7-month-old twins.
“This is great. It's a good way to meet people,” Laura DiMauro said. “It's great family fun.”
Neal Klayman happily watched the activity from his front lawn on Rumford Avenue, directly in front of the food court area where people sat on the sidewalk with their fried dough, lobster rolls and candied apples.
“This is an old-fashioned experience that people don't have today, because we're too busy,” Klayman said. “I like to see the town coming together around an event like this. It's amazing to see the kind of turnout we're having today. I think it shows a lot of pride in Mansfield.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.