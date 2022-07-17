The first heat wave of the summer is expected this week, and it could be a lengthy one with stifling humidity.
Heat waves are at least three consecutive days of 90 degrees or more, and such a hot spell is predicted to begin Tuesday and possibly last into the weekend.
The humidity will bring feel-like temperatures higher than what thermometers read, meteorologists warn.
Besides being the first heat wave of the season, it would be the first 90-degree days this month.
June had two days in a row hitting 92 the end of the month, Attleboro Water Department records show.
Last summer brought four heat waves, with one in August involving a 96-degree day that had a feel-like temp of 110.
June 2021 had two heat waves — the first time that many were ever recorded for that month, city water department records indicate. During that month’s second hot spell, a day the end of June reached 98 — the hottest temp last summer.
The area usually sees at least one heatwave each summer.
AAA recently issued an advisory about rising temperatures and the risk of vehicle heatstroke deaths.
“The ‘dog days’ of summer are upon us, and as temperatures rise, so does the risk of vehicle heatstroke deaths for children and pets,” AAA said.
On average, 38 children die in hot cars each year. On a typical 80-degree summer day, the interior temperature of a vehicle increases by 20 degrees in only 10 minutes and reaches a deadly 109 degrees in 20 minutes. On hotter days, it is common for temperatures in a parked car to reach 120 to 140 degrees, and cracking the windows has little to no effect, AAA said.
A good reminder that a child is in a rear seat is to leave something like a cellphone or handbag in the backseat, authorities say.
Also, lock vehicles as children sometimes enter an unlocked vehicle and close the door or trunk and can’t get out.
AAA also urges anyone who finds a child or pet alone in a locked car to call 911 immediately and take action to remove the passenger.
Mansfield police said they are charging three concert-goers with animal cruelty for leaving their pet dogs in hot cars while they attended the Phish concert Thursday night at the Xfinity Center. Several people in attendance at the concert notified police there.
The pet owners, whose names were not released, will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at later dates, police said in a statement Friday.
Monday is forecast to reach into the low 80s, with thunderstorms in the latter part of the day in areas.
Tuesday should run in the low 90s, Wednesday could hit the mid-90s, Thursday may see some rain with highs in the low 90s, Friday is looking at low to mid-90s, and Saturday possibly will make it into the mid-90s, forecasts say. Lows at night should run in the 70s.