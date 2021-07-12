ATTLEBORO — The first “Hike Attleboro Day” is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The city, Attleboro Land Trust and Mass Audubon are sponsoring the event, which will celebrate the city’s green spaces and public trails.
The trust and Mass Audubon have combined forces with the city to promote awareness of the importance of protecting critical ecosystems and hope to help residents learn more about these natural assets.
The event is free and open to all. Details can be found online at www.hikeattleboro.org.
Activities will include a Selfie Scavenger Hunt. Participants will be encouraged to walk a variety of trails and post their selfies on social media using the hashtag #hikeattleboroday.
The Deborah and Roger Richardson Preserve, located at 577B Wilmarth St., is the event’s home base and will have a variety of wellness and conservation displays and activities for all to enjoy.
Mayor Paul Heroux will offer opening remarks.
“We are thrilled to be part of this community project, and hopeful that city residents and guests alike will join us to discover the natural beauty and miles of trails within our borders,” he said in a press release. “If you drive on Park Street, you’re likely to have noticed the new Hike Attleboro signs that direct you to a variety of trails, open at no charge daily, from dawn until dusk.”
The Attleboro Land Trust protects approximately 700 acres across the city and Mass Audubon’s mission is to connect people and nature.
Audubon’s Attleboro Springs features an All Persons Trail for people with sensory disabilities and Oak Knoll can now be accessed by public transit, thanks to a sanctuary trail that connects directly to a bus stop on Park Street.
The rain date for the event is Sunday.
