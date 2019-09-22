The 93 acres of land at the former Highland Country Club in Attleboro were blanketed with cross-country athletes on Saturday as two dozen Massachusetts and Rhode Island high schools participated in the city’s first invitational cross-country meet.
With more than 900 athletes and the number of spectators easily surpassing the 1,000 mark, the open fields provided an excellent landscape for the students to run as they were cheered on by their families, friends and teammates.
After the country club closed in 2018, the city took ownership of the property for $3 million. An additional $50,000 donation by the Doran family contributed to the building of running and walking trails on the site of the former golf course.
The cross-country course is named for former Attleboro resident and nationally known runner Mark Coogan, who participated in the 1996 summer Olympics in Atlanta.
“I’m honored that they did this for me,” Coogan said at the event. “It’s awesome. It’s a picturesque, beautiful cross-country course.”
Bob L’Homme, the cross-country coach at Bishop Feehan, called the property “quintessential cross-country running” due to the numerous rolling hills, undulating terrain and the grass-covered ground.
“It’s a true cross-country runners’ course,” L’Homme said.
L’Homme, along with fellow organizer, Attleboro High School cross-country coach Martin Tighe, hope to make the event a fall tradition.
If it becomes that, it will be a challenging one for sure.
Many of the runners, including Attleboro High School sophomores Ben Kelley and Lee Casstevens, called the course challenging, yet they all gladly accepted the challenge.
“I liked the aesthetics of the course,” said Michael Griffin, a senior at King Philip Regional High School. “Overall, it was pretty, and it was a good run.”
Other students appreciated the shady spots on the course, as well as being able to hear the cheers of the spectators. But the physical challenge of the course was palpable after the athletes had been running for a while.
“It drains all the energy out of you in the calves,” AHS junior Aaron Luciano said.
Bishop Feehan High School freshman Camdyn Asselin agreed saying the course was “hard on the ankles,” due mainly to the various holes and ditches that dot the course.
But Asselin found the property to be well-maintained with no trash to be found, and said the terrain could be used as a good “strategy course.”
“It’s one of the hardest ones I’ve ever seen,” Asselin said. “But if you pace yourself off this course, you’ll do great everywhere else.”
The overall winner of the meet was Seekonk High School junior Andrew Cabral, with an unofficial time of 16 minutes and 18 seconds.
“I liked the hills on the terrain,” Cabral said. “But it was a lot more challenging than I thought it would be.”
Mayor Paul Heroux called the meet on the preserved land an amazing event. “You are welcome back here for this invitational every year,” Heroux told the crowd.
