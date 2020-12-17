ATTLEBORO -- The first major snowstorm of the season dumped over nine inches of snow in the city a week before Christmas.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded 9.25 inches by 10 a.m., around the time the snow began to taper off.
While the snowfall set records in some areas, such as Boston, the water department said no records were broken in the storm.
Elsewhere, snow watchers for the National Weather Service in Norton recorded 8.5 inches in Norton and 7.4 inches in Rehoboth by 7 a.m.
In Foxboro by 11 a.m., a foot of snow fell and in Wrentham 11 1/2 inches was recorded by 9 a.m., according to the weather service.
Residents woke up to snow that was continuing to fall but not at the fast clip it was falling around midnight, when the bulk of the white stuff came down.
In Attleboro, plow drivers reported for duty at 11 p.m. Wednesday and plowed roads all night with the goal of keeping the streets clear for emergency vehicles, according to Mayor Paul Heroux.
Afterwards, plow drivers worked to push the snow to the curb before workers started on clearing sidewalks. Heroux asked residents to be patient.
“Overall, I’ve gotten positive feedback,” Heroux said about snow clearing operations.
The mayor said public works employees worked hard all night to keep the streets clear, adding that the city is 26 square miles and has over 200 miles of road.
Snow clearing is also an expensive proposition for any municipality, Heroux said, calculating that it costs about $10,000 per inch of snow.
Before the snowstorm, Heroux and other area municipal officials and police were urging drivers to stay off the roads to allow plow drivers to clear the streets.
The mayor said he was pleased that residents heeded the warning.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney agreed. He said the timing of the storm with most of the snow falling overnight helped as well as the cooperation of businesses and schools closing and residents staying off the roads.
“There’s hardly any traffic on the roads,” Heagney said.
The storm caused a one-day delay in trash collection this week.
Fire officials are asking residents to clear at least three feet around fire hydrants near their homes. By doing so, it will save time in the event firefighters have to respond to a fire.
Although strong wind gusts were predicted leading to fears of widespread power failures, there were no outages in the Attleboro area Thursday morning, according to National Grid.
In Attleboro, there was a water main break in the area of 676 Lindsey St. around 6 a.m., forcing officials to close that area of the street until repairs were made.
The forecast calls for cold temperatures during the day and turning frigid at night.
Friday is expected to be sunny with high temperatures near 30 degrees before dipping to around 12 degrees at night.
Boston already broke the record for snowfall on Dec. 17, recording 9.1 inches falling since midnight on Wednesday, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, said.
“That is the new record right now, and it will probably be more before it’s done,” Bryce Williams said. The previous record for snow fall on Dec. 17 was recorded in 2013 when 6.4 inches fell in Boston.
Williams also warned of “a flash freeze situation” that could cause dangerous road conditions.
The storm came at a critical time of the coronavirus pandemic, though officials said they didn’t expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution. COVID-19 vaccines started being given to frontline health care workers earlier this week.
