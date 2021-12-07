The area’s first snowfall of the season is expected Wednesday, just two days after temperatures reach into the 60s.
Forecasters on Tuesday were predicting a coating to an inch of snow for the Attleboro area, with some rain and sleet mixed in.
The wet weather should begin as early as late morning before changing to all snow later in the afternoon and evening, meteorologists said.
Roadways will likely become slick for the evening commute.
In North Attleboro, DPW workers were well on their way Tuesday preparing for the storm.
“We are pre-treating roads with salt brine and making sure all sanders are ready to roll for our first storm event,” Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said.
High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to be in the mid-30s, with lows in the upper 20s at night.
The storm should be out of the region by Thursday morning.
Last December saw 10 1/2 inches of snow, a few inches more than the month usually gets, Attleboro Water Department records show.
