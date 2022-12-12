Winter Weather Saturday (copy)
A snowplow and jogger share the road on North Washington Street in North Attleboro during a previous year's snowstorm.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

A surprise first snowstorm of the season proved a challenge Monday morning to commuters and delayed some local schools.

Several accidents were reported on snowy and icy roads in the area when the snow picked up early Sunday night before tapering off early Monday morning.