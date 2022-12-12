A surprise first snowstorm of the season proved a challenge Monday morning to commuters and delayed some local schools.
Several accidents were reported on snowy and icy roads in the area when the snow picked up early Sunday night before tapering off early Monday morning.
There was enough snow that plows were also out early treating roadways before and during the early hours of the fast-moving storm.
From 2 to 4 inches was recorded in the area, but amounts varied widely in the region.
Attleboro Water Department measured 1 1/2 inches of snow.
By comparison, a total of 5 1/2 inches was measured in Burrillville, R.I.
Schools, including Seekonk, had a one-hour delay Monday morning.
With temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens, it not only looked like winter but felt like it.
Winter officially arrives Wednesday, Dec. 21.
By 9 p.m. Sunday, Foxboro and Norton had received 2 inches of snow, North Attleboro 1.6 inches, and Mansfield 1 inch, weather reports said.
North Attleboro Police reported on social media that the 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. shift had responded to multiple motor vehicle crashes, urging drivers to slow down and use caution.
Mansfield Police posted: "Flakes are flying around Mansfield! The DPW has been out treating the roads but we still need to reach back into our memory and engage Sunday Drive Snow Mode.
"The stopping is slippery and turns are slidy, so slow down, take your time, and leave plenty of room between you and that new friend driving in front of you."
About 70 accidents were reported in the Worcester area.
Pittsfield in Western Massachusetts was hit with 7 1/2 inches, and Chester, near Springfield, 8 inches.
As of Friday, only up to an inch of snow was forecast for the Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island region.
A high wind gust of 15 mph was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department at 4:30 a.m., and a low temperature of 24 was observed from 2 to 7 a.m.
Monday will be mostly sunny and the temperature should peak in the mid-30s but feel like the 20s with the blustery winds. Overnight should get into the upper teens and low 20s, meteorologists said.
Overall, the week is expected to be cold but dry.
Last winter, no snow was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department in December and the first snow fell in January, topping off with the memorable blizzard late in the month that dropped up to 30 inches (Norton) in the area, including 2 feet in Attleboro.