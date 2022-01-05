What is shaping up to be the first snowstorm of the season is forecast to sweep into the area early Friday morning.
From 3 to 5 inches of snow is predicted for the area, meteorologists say.
Roads are expected to be slick for the Friday morning commute, officials warn.
The moderate coastal storm should be a fast-mover, leaving by about noon Friday, forecasters said.
Northwestern New England is among the regions that appear to be most likely to end up with the heaviest snow, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said Wednesday, though he noted the storm track was not certain.
The storm is separate from the one that struck the mid-Atlantic states earlier this week.
The Attleboro area has had snowfall three days since Dec. 1, but it didn’t amount to much. The most was nearly a half-inch the day before Christmas, but that mostly melted away when heavy rain moved in Christmas Day.
This week is seeing a range of weather, with temps running in the low 20s early in the week before rain — at times heavy — strong winds and temperatures in the 50s hit Wednesday.
Roads were also icy Wednesday morning, leading to several accidents in Southeastern Massachusetts.
