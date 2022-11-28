NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The inaugural Leftover Turkey Trot 5K, held Sunday in conjunction with the Santa Parade and Kringle Mart to raise money for the Christmas Is For Kids gift drive, exceeded expectations, organizers said.
Town Manager Michael Borg, speaking at the post-race awards ceremony, said more than $10,000 was raised for the gift drive as double the number of anticipated runners and walkers, more than 400, entered the event.
In addition, the participants had the gift drive organizers smiling broadly as they donated more than 200 unwrapped toys and other presents, said longtime organizer Alan Goldberg, husband of Kelly Fox, the Christmas Is For Kids chairperson.
The first three men and women to finish the race earned awards.
Winning the race was Brady King, 16, of North Attleboro in 18 minutes and 34 seconds. He was followed by William Atwood of North Attleboro, 19, in 19:12 and Tanner Silva, 14, of Attleboro, in 20:14.
Kimberley Chula-Maguire, 47, of Cumberland, led all women finishers in 20:15, just two seconds ahead of Ashley O’Connell, 30, of Windham, Conn. They also were the fourth and fifth finishers overall.
Taking third place in the women’s division was Cheryl Sullivan, 48, of North Attleboro, whose time of 21:17 was good enough for eighth overall.
No age-group prizes were awarded, but Borg promised to add those next year.