NA Xmas Parade 2022
Buy Now

Members of the Encore Dance Academy of Plainville perform Sunday during the parade in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The inaugural Leftover Turkey Trot 5K, held Sunday in conjunction with the Santa Parade and Kringle Mart to raise money for the Christmas Is For Kids gift drive, exceeded expectations, organizers said.

Town Manager Michael Borg, speaking at the post-race awards ceremony, said more than $10,000 was raised for the gift drive as double the number of anticipated runners and walkers, more than 400, entered the event.