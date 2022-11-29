NORTH ATTLEBORO — Fisher College, a local institution for nearly 50 years, is putting its Attleboro Falls location up for sale.
The Boston-based college’s satellite campus at 451 Elm St. includes classrooms and a day care center in a two-story building that was once home to Bristol County Bank. But, since classes have been remote for the past several years, students won’t see a difference once it’s sold.
“Like all institutions in higher education, we are adjusting to the post pandemic academic environment and have migrated most of our course offerings from the classroom to online,” Steve Rich, president of Fisher, said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “We have not had students in the classroom in North Attleboro for several years.
“This strategy has allowed Fisher College to attract students not only from Massachusetts, but also from across the United States and from around the world.”
All 600 students enrolled locally are still taking classes remotely.
The school is not shutting down, a Fisher spokesman emphasized, it is just giving up unneeded space. Students won’t need to move to other locations or transfer to other schools.
Other Fisher sites in Brockton and New Bedord will remain open.
“It’s my understanding that due to COVID and online learning, Fisher hasn’t been able to fully use the property for themselves,” Chris McMahon, real estate agent with Boston Realty Advisors, which is handling the sale, said Tuesday.
He said the Boston-based company believes there will be a lot of interest in the nearly two-acre property and 30,000-square-foot building, which, he noted, is close to both Route 1 and Interstate 95.
He said the site, in a neighborhood of mixed residential and commercial properties, could be anything from a corporate headquarters to a location for affordable housing units.
“The economy down there has been great,” McMahon said, “It’s really a growth community.”
While the real estate company has not listed a sale price for the property, McMahon said it expects it to go for somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 million.
“We are going to let the market decide,” he said.
While a “For Sale” sign went up on the property earlier this week, Boston Realty Advisors will begin marketing the site next week.
Fisher is a four-year nonprofit institution with campuses in Boston, New Bedford and Brockton.
It began in the Attleboro area in 1975 as an outreach program at Bishop Feehan High School. In 1997, the school bought the former Donley Manufacturing building, then a bank office, and converted it into 10 classrooms.
Over the years, the school has played a part in local community events, including holding an annual family fun day at Mason Field across the street from campus and raising funds for Lenore’s Pantry, the town’s local food pantry.
Fisher, founded as a business school in Somerville in 1903, has over 1,500 students at its main and satellite campuses.
It offers certificates, two-year degrees and four-year bachelor degrees in disciplines such as business/accounting, human services, law, computers, medical/science, humanities, early childhood education, women’s studies and a dozen more. Fisher also offers a master’s of business administration with a concentration in strategic leadership.
Among its local alumni is James Floyd, named police chief in Plainville in May, who received his bachelor’s from Fisher.
