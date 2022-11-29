NORTH ATTLEBORO — Fisher College, a local institution for nearly 50 years, is putting its Attleboro Falls location up for sale.

The Boston-based college’s satellite campus at 451 Elm St. includes classrooms and a day care center in a two-story building that was once home to Bristol County Bank. But, since classes have been remote for the past several years, students won’t see a difference once it’s sold.

