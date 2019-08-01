NORTH ATTLEBORO — Mark Fisher, a former selectman and town administrator, said Thursday he is interested in applying for the new town manager’s post.
Fisher said he wants to serve the town and hopes to apply if and when town council officially posts the job opening, although things may change by then.
“I find that over the past four years since I left I’m more committed to the people of North Attleboro than ever,” Fisher said.
He said he has told other town officials of his interest.
Fisher was the chairman of the committee that wrote the town charter, which changed the structure of town government and created the town manager post.
The charter was adopted by voters in the spring and went into effect July 1, with a town manager replacing selectmen as the executive, and a town council replacing representative town meeting as the legislature.
Michael Gallagher, formerly the town administrator, has been acting as interim town manager but has not said if he is applying for the more permanent job.
The council is setting up a hiring process for finding a permanent appointee and intends to hire a search firm to help.
Among his many roles in town government, Fisher also served as chairman of a transition committee to help town government adjust to the changes, but he said he resigned from that position.
No conflict
He said an attorney told him there would be no conflict in serving on the committee while applying for the job, but he wanted to avoid even an appearance of a conflict.
“I didn’t want to do anything that would cloud that effort,” he said.
Fisher said he hopes his interest in the job will not discourage anyone else from applying because he wants North Attleboro to get the best person possible.
His comments came 50 years to the day that he became a call firefighter in town.
He said he was a selectman from 1995 to 2005 and interim town administrator from 2005 to 2006.
He was Avon town administrator from 2006 to 2007 and North Attleboro town administrator from 2007 to 2015.
