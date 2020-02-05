NORTH ATTLEBORO — Longtime town official Mark Fisher has sent an 11-page letter to town council President Keith Lapointe in which Fisher says he was treated unfairly in his bid to become town manager.
Fisher, a former selectman and town administrator, was a semifinalist for the job but was eliminated from the search process before the finalists went before the council.
Fisher was also chairman of the commission that wrote a charter for a new form of town government, which voters adopted last spring. The town manager position was a key part of the charter.
Fisher said in his letter that he is not mad or upset he didn’t get the job, but is upset about how he was treated in the hiring process.
He said the head of a job search firm the town had hired told him the day after he was interviewed that he would not be a finalist because the screening committee was fearful of a political backlash.
Fisher also said the screening committee asked him inappropriate political questions, such as how he would defend himself against accusations he orchestrated the charter process to create the town manager job for himself.
“To ask a political question in a non-political professional job interview is unheard of,” he wrote in the letter.
The Sun Chronicle obtained a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In the letter, Fisher said it was obvious the screening committee was lined up against him and he suspects it was told to eliminate him as a candidate so the town council would not have to deal with any potential political backlash.
“When I entered the room I sensed immediately that things were not right,” he wrote. “I felt like I was in the middle of a Godfather movie scene where the mob was going to murder me, but I did not know how or when.”
He said he has interviewed for many jobs over the years and never felt the way he did when he went before the screening committee.
To stay above politics during the process, Fisher said he told friends not to write letters to the editor on his behalf to counter criticism of him from Sun Chronicle columnists.
He said he also inquired about the ethics of applying for the job after serving as chairman of the charter commission and was told it was all right.
In the letter, Fisher also criticized the contract extension the town council granted to acting town manager Michael Gallagher, which included a $185,000 salary plus a $20,000 bonus.
“The contract extension for the acting town manager is one of the worst contracts from the town’s perspective that I have ever seen,” he said.
The letter also states that Lapointe approached Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas, the former mayor of Attleboro, to apply for the North Attleboro job.
The job eventually went to Michael Borg, a retired Army colonel and head of capital improvements for Providence.
Lapointe confirmed that he did speak to Dumas, saying he wanted to attract a strong field of applicants.
He also said he was aware that some people were concerned about the perception of Fisher’s role as charter chairman and the creation of the town manager position.
“However I have nothing but the utmost respect for Mr. Fisher and the work of the charter commission and do not believe for one second that those perceptions were accurate,” he said in a written response to questions about Fisher’s letter.
Lapointe said he had no bias against Fisher or his application for the job.
“I have known Mark Fisher and the Fisher family for most of my life. They are my friends,” he wrote. “His commitment to the town and years of volunteerism are second to none.
“I am disappointed that he believes he was treated unfairly, but I know the process was strong, the screening committee did their job well, and Michael Borg is a wonderful selection for our first town manager. I am excited for him to get started.”
Fisher said he has dedicated 50 years of his life to North Attleboro, serving in many roles, and deserved a fair chance at the job.
“The flame that burned in my heart for the Town of North Attleboro has been extinguished. My involvement with the government of the Town of North Attleboro is over and done,” he said.
