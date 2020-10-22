Fit Factory temporarily closed locations in North Attleboro and Foxboro for cleaning early Thursday after a member notified the company of a positive coronavirus test, officials said.
Following the cleaning, the North Attleboro location reopened at 2 p.m. Thursday and the Foxboro one planned to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, according to Lauren LeJeune, a corporate spokeswoman.
LeJeune said the company tried to notify members about the closings by email and social media. Signs were also posted on the front doors of the gyms.
Not all members, however, received notice that the closing was temporary.
“Unfortunately, if a member has unsubscribed to our emails, they would not have received that email, but would have still been able to learn about the closure via social media and the club door,” LeJeune said.
Fit Factory, which lists corporate offices in Quincy and Dallas, has several locations in Massachusetts and Texas. Other Massachusetts gyms were not closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.