NORTON -- The massive fire at a large vacant mill building on Barrows Street Wednesday was of suspicious origin, a fire official said Thursday.
But the exact cause of the five-alarm fire at the old Tweave textile mill complex at 138 Barrows St., remains unknown, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
"It's under investigation," Keene, who was at the scene with Fire Chief Shawn Simmons Thursday morning, said.
The state Fire Marshal's office is assisting local fire and police officials in the probe.
The fire, reported shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, was the largest fire in town in years and took about 3 1/2 hours to get under control.
At one point, Keene said, up to 80 firefighters from several surrounding communities were battling the blaze in the 100,000 square-foot building near the Barrowsville Pond.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Keene said.
Two others were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, one suffered a knee injury and another an ankle injury.
A person who called 911 thought there was a brush fire but that was not the case, Keene said.
Most firefighters left the scene past midnight, but an engine company remained overnight and extinguished a flare-up around 5:45 a.m., he said.
First arriving firefighters encountered heavy black smoke and then heavy fire from coming from the building.
The fire was fueled by the wooden floors and other timber in the old mill that was originally Defiance Bleachery years ago, Keene said.
"There wasn't much material in there at all."
Firefighters battled the blaze inside and outside the building and were driven out at one point because of the intensity of the blaze, Keene said.
"The wind was driving the fire," he said.
Another challenge, fire officials said, was access to fight the flames because much of the fire was located at the back of the structure.
Large balls of flames could be seen rolling out of the windows, licking the outer walls.
Assisting in battleing the blaze were firefighters from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Rehoboth, Taunton, Easton, Raynham, Dighton and Berkley.
Plainville and Dighton firefighters helped cover town fire stations.
Also responding was Norton and Mansfield Emergency Management officials and a state Department of Fire Services rehab unit.
The main building dates back to 1905 but the complex was expanded up until 1952, and runs about 100,000 square feet.
Fires in old mill buildings, fire officials say, are extremely difficult to extinguish because wooden floors are soaked with decades of oil from machinery.
Nearby freight train tracks had to be shut down.
Tweave began as Debson Mills in 1951 and its name was changed to Tweave in 1980. It began making stretch woven fabrics at the site in 1981 and was said to be the first weaving mill in the world to produce Spandex and is considered a forerunner of stretch woven technology.
Gehring Textiles acquired the business in 2008.
The property was up for sale and on the auction block in July 2018 because the lease Tweave had was expiring and the business was relocating.
